Dan Quinn gives honest take on if Commanders quit vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders fell to the Green Bay Packers 27-18 on Thursday night, and head coach Dan Quinn didn’t hold back in his postgame assessment.
He admitted there’s disappointment in the team’s slow start, but he sees this stretch of the season as part of the natural growing pains of September football.
For Quinn, the priority is less about early mistakes and more about shaping the team’s identity.
Early-Season Growing Pains
Quinn made it clear that he can live with mistakes as long as the Commanders are correcting them quickly and building the right foundation.
“I think it’s September football, there is some disappointment. I want to make sure the identity and the style that we want to play is right,” Quinn said.
That identity was hard to find against Green Bay. Washington gained just 11 yards in the first quarter and didn’t reach the end zone until the final period, when they scored a pair of touchdowns to close the gap. Quarterback Jayden Daniels finished 24-of-42 for 200 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked four times and under constant pressure. The Packers’ defense disrupted him throughout the night, and the Commanders never found the rhythm they needed until it was too late.
No Quit in the Team
One thing Quinn pushed back on was any suggestion that the Commanders quit during the loss.
“Never. Never,” Quinn said firmly. “I’m talking about just our attitude and our play style, and the way we want to finish plays and tackling, creating turnovers, finishing drives.”
Daniels’ late touchdowns showed some of that fight, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Green Bay’s early advantage. The Packers dominated the red zone, converting drives into touchdowns, while Washington managed just one trip inside the 20. That efficiency gap proved costly, and it highlighted exactly what Quinn has been emphasizing: finishing drives.
Building Toward Identity
The Commanders’ record in September isn’t as important as the foundation they’re laying for the rest of the year. Quinn wants his team to establish an identity built on toughness, resilience, and execution.
“I just want to make sure our attitude, our style of finishing is right,” Quinn said.
It wasn’t there against Green Bay, but Quinn believes these lessons are necessary to grow into the team they want to become. For now, he’s focused on cleaning up mistakes, protecting his rookie quarterback, and making sure Washington finds its rhythm before the season gets away from them.
