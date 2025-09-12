Commanders DE has scary injury vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders continue to get bit by the injury bug in the first half against the Green Bay Packers.
Veteran defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. suffered a right leg injury while the Packers attempted an extra point.
Wise carted off vs. Packers
Wise was down for several minutes and both teams looked on as the Commanders defensive end moved off of the field.
Wise, 31, was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and he spent his first eight seasons in the league with the franchise.
“I would say being here for eight years, I learned one way. I learned a lot of great ball, I learned leadership, learned a lot about bringing everybody together,” Wise said last month about his tenure with the Patriots.
He signed with the Commanders on a one-year, $5 million deal back in March, but there's a chance his season could be over after the gruesome injury he suffered.
Wise was questionable going into the game with a knee injury, but he was ultimately declared active before kickoff. With Wise out, the Commanders will rely on other players like Dorance Armstrong, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Javon Kinlaw, Daron Payne, Eddie Goldman and Jer'Zhan Newton on the defensive line.
The Commanders are going to have to lock in with their defense already down multiple scores in the first half on the road.
The Packers hold a 14-0 lead against the Commanders halfway through the second quarter. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.
