Dan Quinn makes Commanders assessment after Falcons game
The Washington Commanders are reaching the quarter-mark of their season so far and things are still trying to figure itself out.
The Commanders are 2-2 through four games, which is a positive sign of what's to come, but there are a lot of things worth working on as the season continues.
“I would say I thought offensively the guys have done a good job with the ball, in terms of taking care of it, being mindful for it, we've not created enough takeaway opportunities defensively. So, I'll start with that, right? Kind of at the top of the pile," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said.
"I think we're gaining on our running game and making progress into that space. Up until the second half, I was pleased with where we were gaining ground on third down on defense but overall, just, man, let's make sure consistent at it. No rollercoaster. Like this is how we go all the time, and I want that play style to be wherever we're at and however we go. And so, we'll dig in hard to do that.”
Commanders need to establish identity
The Commanders have tried to play their brand of football, but the injuries and early part of the season have made it to where they aren't as successful.
Quinn made his message clear to the team when he spoke with the players after the game.
“Let's make sure the identity of how we want to play, it just shows up in every way. That means at home at away, the ability to go finish, not feeling it out, fighting early, first round. Man, make sure we are aggressive and bold and go right from the beginning. And I also remind that doesn't mean that you can't finish with a punt or if they get a field goal, it's not starting fast. It's a mindset. It's an attitude," Quinn said.
If the Commanders can get on the same page going into the next few weeks, they should be in a great spot by the halfway mark in the year.
Kickoff for Week 5 has the Commanders going to Tinseltown to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers.
