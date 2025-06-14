Dan Quinn names Commanders youngsters set to explode in 2025
The Washington Commanders drafted one of the best rookie classes ever in last year's draft.
It was the first draft class for head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters, who thrived in their maiden voyage in the nation's capital.
Quinn continued to speak highly of these young second-year players as they make their ascent in their careers.
Quinn happy with Commanders youth movement
"It's easy to forget they were rookies in the same spot last year," head coach Dan Quinn said of Daniels and Sainristil. "But I also smiled because they don't know still what [GM] Adam [Peters] and I know that they're about to make a big jump into going from year one into year two. And that's one of the biggest jumps and there's excitement in that."
"So, I thought of guys like [T] Brandon [Coleman] and [WR] Luke [McCaffrey] and Johnny [DT Jer’Zhan Newton] and TO [S Tyler Owens] and [LB] Jordan [Magee], [TE] Ben [Sinnott], [TE Colson] Yankoff, [DE] Javante [Jean-Baptiste], Dom [LB Dominique Hampton], all of them.
"I'm excited to see where they're going to go because they're ready to take this next jump and there's excitement in growing and learning and they're exactly where I'd hope they'd be going into this camp and eager to take that next stop and that next jump of where they're going to go."
The Commanders are going to rely on these younger players heavily in the upcoming season.
Now that they are no longer rookies, Quinn's expectations are changing, but the goal is for them to be key members of the team even more than they were before.
The Commanders are taking a few weeks off before returning to the team's practice facility for training camp next month.
