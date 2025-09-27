Dan Quinn sends message to Commanders roster depth
The Washington Commanders are making adjustments as they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.
It's been a season of changes for the Commanders as they navigate injuries, but head coach Dan Quinn is making sure everyone on the roster is staying on their toes.
"That's just how we play. It doesn't mean we're going to be playing exactly the same way, but these are the things we're counting on you to do. And so, it is part of our game that when the adversity comes, I think we're equipped for that. We expect it. And so, maybe early on in my coaching career, you want it to go just this way. I think as you go it starts this way and now you adjust and in the game, you adjust and you're ready. And I think those contingency plans help when at practice," Quinn said.
Dan Quinn has Commanders ready
If you stay ready, you ain't got to get ready. That's how the Commanders practice every week, and it has worked out so far.
"You might have saw somebody in today that doesn't normally get a rep and, ‘Okay, good catch, good play,’ in a game rep. And so, he's demonstrating if called I'm ready, even though he may not be up this game. And so, I think you’re, as a ball player, trying to put some cash into the bank to demonstrate that to the coaches to one another, to say, if called upon I'm ready to get down," Quinn said.
"And it doesn't mean you will be every week, but it does show that there was a play yesterday, a fantastic catch and I showed that in the team meeting today where a defensive player got beat. Well, to me that's absolutely leveling up and so we just try to coach the whole crew and knowing that it's probably a certainty you're going to be ready at some point.”
It's already Week 4 and the team has been decimated by injuries, so it's only fair to expect more to happen down the line.
However, if and when they happen, the Commanders will be ready to go.
