Dan Quinn Sets the Tone for Commanders Ahead of NFC Championship Game
The Washington Commanders stunned the Detroit Lions in a 45-31 victory in the NFC divisional playoff game.
The win not only solidified their first NFC Championship appearance since 1991, but also highlighted the Commanders' transformation under first-year head coach Dan Quinn.
But when asked if he envisioned the NFC Championship appearance in his debut season, the Washington head coach's response reflected his focus on not the past, but the present.
“You know what, I’ll leave all of the memories for the postseason,” Quinn said. “For us, it was honestly just into this game and that’s all there was and that will be the same this week.”
Quinn’s approach has resonated throughout the Commanders' locker room, fostering a culture of discipline, adaptability, and brotherhood. Against Detroit, that philosophy was on full display. The Commanders executed a game plan rooted in complementary football, a concept Quinn emphasized as the foundation for their success.
“The complementary football was what we talked about, step by step, ‘This is how we have to go to win this team,’” he explained. “We’re going to have to win in the turnover margin, we have to be really good in the red zone, we’re going to be bold enough to go for it on some fourth downs. So, that’s really where the game plan was and so I don’t have any time to look back or look ahead, it’s honestly just this group into this way, how do we win this game.”
That mindset paid off as the Commanders delivered in key moments. Quarterback Jayden Daniels continued his stellar rookie campaign, throwing for two touchdowns and leading a decisive fourth-quarter drive and the defense had standout performances from Jeremy Chinn and Mike Sainristil,
The Commanders’ ability to adapt to different game scripts has been a hallmark of their season under Quinn. Whether it’s grinding out tough wins or capitalizing on explosive plays, the team’s cohesion and preparation have been evident.
The playoff picture becomes clearer as the Commanders turn their attention to their next opponent. Yet, true to form, Quinn isn’t letting his team get ahead of themselves. For him, it’s all about staying grounded in the process.
“There will be a time to look back and reflect, but I’m not there yet and it’s just a matter of, can we put everything we can and what do we have to do to win this week,” Quinn reiterated.
With the Commanders’ sights set firmly on the immediate future, it’s clear that Quinn’s philosophy of staying present has not only defined their season but could be the key to their continued success as they march toward the Super Bowl.
