Kevin Durant Celebrates With Commanders After Win vs. Lions
The Washington Commanders are heading to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1992 after beating the Detroit Lions 45-31 in their Divisional Round matchup.
Many fans of the team have waited a lifetime to see this moment, and for D.C. native and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, he hadn't seen a Washington team this successful since he was three years old.
Durant posed with Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. after their game against the Lions in the locker room.
Durant and the Suns had played against the Detroit Pistons earlier on Saturday, and Durant made his way to Ford Field after a four-point win. Then, he was able to witness a 14-point victory from the Commanders.
In the win, Jayden Daniels threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns while Robinson had 77 yards on the ground and two scores of his own.
Now, Durant will get a chance to see his favorite football team clinch a spot in the Super Bowl as they will play either the Los Angeles Rams or Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Can a Rookie Win MVP? Commanders QB Makes a Strong Case
• Key Washington Commanders OL Leaves Lions Games With Injury
• Why Is Commanders' OC Kliff Kingsbury Holding Back on Head-Coaching Interviews?