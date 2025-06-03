Deebo Samuel can define Commanders offense
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel is arguably the biggest addition to the roster this offseason.
The Commanders traded a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Samuel as a way to boost their wide receiver corps.
CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell looked into how the Commanders will get Samuel involved in the offense during the offseason.
Commanders must bring Samuel to speed
"Samuel's value has taken a hit. Washington was able to acquire him for a fifth-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers in a salary dump this offseason following a 2024 campaign in which he averaged a career-low 53.7 yards from scrimmage per game. He's still on a contender, joining the 2024 NFC runner up and reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels," Podell wrote.
"How he looks in Kingsbury's attack will be intriguing to watch. There was a prevailing sentiment that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was uniquely positioned to maximize Samuel's unique talents for many years. He is the only player in the Super Bowl era with at least 4,500 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his first six seasons in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). Samuel also leads all wide receivers in yards after catch (3,084) and yards after catch per reception (9.2) since entering the league in 2019.
"Will Kingsbury utilize him traditionally, or in a more dual-threat capacity with Samuel now 29 and entering his seventh NFL season? OTAs could be the first chance to observe such details."
If Samuel can get in the rhythm of the Commanders offense, he could help Washington get back to the playoffs this season.
