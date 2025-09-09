Deebo Samuel may be Commanders' most important offensive piece
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel is excited about his future after a successful Week 1 debut against the New York Giants.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn thinks Samuel can have a strong impact on the offense throughout the entire season.
“Yeah, it was about what I expected because it was touches on kickoff return and runs and passes and so we missed the connection also on I think one of the deep over routes. So, that's one of the things that he's just awesome at. And so, making sure we nail those two where it goes. But I think he was probably everywhere near around 10 touches somewhere into that space, so I thought that's a good start to things for sure," Quinn said.
Samuel has strong impact for Commanders
Samuel scored a rushing touchdown from 19 yards out in the win against the Giants. It was the 21st rushing touchdown of his career and his first since Week 1 of last season.
Quinn thinks the Commanders offense is clicking alongside Samuel, giving him the opportunity to shine in future weeks.
“Yeah, I would definitely want [T] Laremy [Tunsil] being my bodyguard, meaning the way out front, onto that play. You saw [C Tyler] Biadasz, I think it might have been Bill [Croskey-Merritt] out in front, but that's the type of thing that can make difficult to defend because defending the wide parts of the field as well as down the field shots, that's what makes defending an offense difficult when it's laterally and down the field," Quinn said.
Samuel and the Commanders are getting back in action later this week on Thursday Night Football against the 1-0 Green Bay Packers. Kickoff from inside Lambeau Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.
