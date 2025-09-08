Dan Quinn’s honest thoughts on how the Commanders performed in Week 1
The Washington Commanders opened their season with a good win over their division rival the New York Giants.
While fans were excited about the performance, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn used the opportunity to highlight how training camp had prepared his team for this moment.
For Quinn, the value of starters taking live reps in camp still matters and Sunday’s result reflected that belief.
READ MORE: Commanders smiling after big win vs. Giants in Week 1
Training Camp Habits Showed Up on Sunday
Quinn was asked if starters still get enough work in today’s NFL camps, and his answer tied directly to Washington’s Week 1 showing.
“Yeah, yeah. It still exists. I think that’s fair. To get more turns, how do you balance back and forth? I thought the penalties went down and then they climbed back up again today. But yeah, it’s definitely a factor into it.”
Washington protected the ball and had 0 turnovers while staying sharp in big moments. They are still working on showing the kind of discipline built from live reps. Penalties were still an issue as six flags set the offense back, but Quinn saw progress in the way his team executed under pressure.
Building Chemistry Early
The benefits of camp work extended beyond discipline. Jayden Daniels looked comfortable commanding the offense, completing 19 of 30 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown while adding 71 rushing yards on the ground. His chemistry with new star receiver Deebo Samuel (7 catches, 77 yards, and a touchdown) was evident despite limited game action together before the opener.
It wasn’t just Daniels. Washington leaned heavily on its young core, and their growth was evident. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, another fresh face, led the backfield with 82 rushing yards, showing patience and toughness that mirrored the team’s physical identity.
On defense, second-year corner Mike Sainristil displayed progress in his technique. He limited big plays and showed better discipline in coverage, something that had been an emphasis during the offseason. Former First-round defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton also rotated in and flashed the burst that made him such a coveted draft pick.
Quinn acknowledged that balancing health and workload during camp is tricky, but the Commanders’ opener showed how much those reps matter. That kind of connection doesn’t happen without starters logging reps together in practice.
Fans will be eager to see if the Commanders can improve their discipline on a short week as they get ready for a contest on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.
READ MORE: How to watch Commanders vs Giants: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• 'You just never know': Commanders OC on the team's first big test
• Jayden Daniels has a simple answer for those worried about Commanders
• Dan Quinn gives perfect response to Commanders trying to repeat last year's success
• Commanders coach Dan Quinn explains Jayden Daniels' greatness