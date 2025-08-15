Denver Broncos linked to Commanders' Terry McLaurin in free agency
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is awaiting his fate after requesting to be traded by the only franchise he's played for in the NFL.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine listed McLaurin as a free agency target for the Denver Broncos next spring.
"The Broncos just paid out big money to Sutton to be the No. 1 receiver for Bo Nix. But the beauty of playing a quarterback on a rookie contract is that you can spend the money to put an elite supporting cast around him," Ballentine wrote.
"Terry McLaurin recently requested a trade, but the Commanders don't have to oblige if they want him to play out his current contract. If that's how things happen, then there would be plenty of suitors who would pay up for the 29-year-old.
"If the Broncos continue to be a team on the rise, they would have a compelling pitch as McLaurin could team with Sutton and Nix to give the offense much more juice in 2026."
READ MORE: Commanders get a huge boost as their star left tackle returns from injury
Terry McLaurin linked to Broncos
The Broncos are a team on the rise after ending their nine-year playoff drought last season, but their chances of acquiring McLaurin are slim.
The Broncos could benefit from adding a true No. 1 wide receiver, but McLaurin is still very likely remaining in the nation's capital with the Commanders.
Washington wants to work a long-term deal with him, but negotiations remain ongoing. If a snag were to take place for whatever reason, there's a good chance the Commanders would use the franchise tag on him for the 2026 season.
If that doesn't end up being an option, the Commanders will likely trade McLaurin. The Broncos could be a candidate for his services, but there are still plenty of hoops the Commanders will go through before that even becomes a possibility.
READ MORE: Commanders' Dan Quinn is using military standards to help coach the team
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• What NFL legend Steve Young said about Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels
• Commanders' Von Miller calls out reporter for false story
• Former Washington Commanders running back signs with Kansas City Chiefs
• The Commanders' most improved position group is turning heads at camp