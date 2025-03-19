Details revealed as Commanders star Deebo Samuel gets new contract
The Washington Commanders brought Deebo Samuel in from a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, and now he has a new contract.
"A reworked deal for Deebo in DC: the Commanders are guaranteeing $17 million of Deebo Samuel’s previously non-guaranteed salary for this season, along with adding another $3 million worth of incentives, per sources. Samuel now will play this season on a one-year deal worth up to $20 million, including $17 million guaranteed," Schefter tweeted. "Samuel’s agent Tory Dandy and Commanders GM Adam Peters negotiated the deal."
This means Samuel is due for a lot of money from the Commanders, but they aren't tied to him beyond the 2025 season.
If things work out for Samuel, the Commanders can re-negotiate a deal in the offseason. If not, the Commanders can use that money allocated to Samuel to pay other players on the roster that they can try again with in 2026.
Overall, it's a strong deal for both sides.
