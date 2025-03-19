Commander Country

Details revealed as Commanders star Deebo Samuel gets new contract

Deebo Samuel is on a new contract with the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders brought Deebo Samuel in from a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, and now he has a new contract.

"A reworked deal for Deebo in DC: the Commanders are guaranteeing $17 million of Deebo Samuel’s previously non-guaranteed salary for this season, along with adding another $3 million worth of incentives, per sources. Samuel now will play this season on a one-year deal worth up to $20 million, including $17 million guaranteed," Schefter tweeted. "Samuel’s agent Tory Dandy and Commanders GM Adam Peters negotiated the deal."

Deebo Samuel
This means Samuel is due for a lot of money from the Commanders, but they aren't tied to him beyond the 2025 season.

If things work out for Samuel, the Commanders can re-negotiate a deal in the offseason. If not, the Commanders can use that money allocated to Samuel to pay other players on the roster that they can try again with in 2026.

Overall, it's a strong deal for both sides.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

