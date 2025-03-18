NFL power rankings: Where are Commanders after first wave of free agency?
The Washington Commanders are enjoying a busy offseason with a few moves in free agency expected to improve their team.
Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron conducted his latest power rankings, where the Commanders clocked in at No. 6 out of 32.
Commanders moving on up
"The Commanders’ trajectory changed dramatically after just one season with Jayden Daniels at the helm, and they approached their offseason acquisitions with the same urgency to match their new contender status. Headlined by blockbuster trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, Washington also retained key veteran leaders in Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz," Cameron writes.
"While the defense remains a concern after finishing 29th in EPA allowed per play, this year’s draft class is full of potential defensive cornerstones. If the Commanders can address those deficiencies, they could be gearing up for a defining run in 2025."
The Commanders will look to continue improving their team in the second wave of free agency and next month's draft.
