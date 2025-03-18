Commanders predicted to pick former FSU standout in first round of NFL draft
It's almost becoming impossible to keep up with all the moves the Washington Commanders have made in just a bit over a week, but they have undoubtedly improved their NFC Championship roster from a season ago as they look to take the next step by reaching a Super Bowl.
Washington's offense led the way for them a season ago and they have only added to that this offseason, improving in both the trenches and playmaker positions. However, much of what they have done thus far through free agency has been on the defensive side of the ball which is where we saw them struggle at times in 2024.
The Commanders have done a great job in this area, re-signing key pieces like Noah Igbinoghene and Bobby Wagner while bringing outside help in Javon Kinlaw, Will Harris, and Jonathan Jones just to name a few. Even with plenty of attention being paid to the defense in free agency, NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah has Washington taking a promising, athletic cornerback with the 29th overall pick in his latest mock draft in Florida State Seminoles' Azareye'h Thomas.
"Thomas is a long, rangy cornerback who can match up with some of the bigger receivers in the NFC East."
Selecting Thomas with the 29th overall pick would make for a crowded cornerback room, but would allow for them to develop him into the type of player they know he can be while learning from the likes of aforementioned Jones and veteran Marshon Lattimore while preparing themselves for the future.
Thomas' collegiate numbers won't wow you by any means, but he has a knack for playing a physical brand of ball that makes it difficult for quarterbacks to find their receivers open.
Thomas, whose brother Juanyeh Thomas holds up a safety spot with the Dallas Cowboys, is a long, rangy weapon on the defensive side of the ball. He has a unique ability to jab and crowd at the press-point against wide receivers making him a pest when trying to get off the ball. Despite average speed, lack of route recognition, and needed development of his instincts, Thomas' length allows him to make up for some miscues by utilizing his ball skills.
Thomas doesn't quite have the turnover proneness about him, however, his unique ability to defend passes and not have the quarterback even look his way is valuable. It might not be the most perfect fit for the Commanders, but he would be a valuable asset to add considering he is one of the most pure press-man coverage guys in the draft with the ability to develop higher zone coverage skills through the first couple of years in the league.
