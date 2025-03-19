Commander Country

Commanders trending up after big free agency spending

The Washington Commanders are going for the gusto after making it to the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have been one of the loudest teams in the NFL during free agency this offseason.

The Commanders' activity prompted The Athletic's Jacob Robinson and Dianna Russini to claim that Washington is trending upwards.

Bobby Wagne
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Commanders on the rise

"Adding proven veterans worked in year one for GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn, as LB Bobby Wagner, TE Zach Ertz and LB Frankie Luvu helped set the “Commander Standard.” Washington doubled down this offseason, spending a net of four draft picks and plenty of cash to acquire WR Deebo Samuel, DT Javon Kinlaw and LT Laremy Tunsil. Their biggest bet is the 30-year-old Tunsil, who could bounce back to become a version of perennial All-Pro Trent Williams," The Athletic writes.

The Commanders will continue to be bold throughout the latter part of free agency and in next month's NFL Draft, which takes place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

