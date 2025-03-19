Commanders trending up after big free agency spending
The Washington Commanders have been one of the loudest teams in the NFL during free agency this offseason.
The Commanders' activity prompted The Athletic's Jacob Robinson and Dianna Russini to claim that Washington is trending upwards.
Commanders on the rise
"Adding proven veterans worked in year one for GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn, as LB Bobby Wagner, TE Zach Ertz and LB Frankie Luvu helped set the “Commander Standard.” Washington doubled down this offseason, spending a net of four draft picks and plenty of cash to acquire WR Deebo Samuel, DT Javon Kinlaw and LT Laremy Tunsil. Their biggest bet is the 30-year-old Tunsil, who could bounce back to become a version of perennial All-Pro Trent Williams," The Athletic writes.
The Commanders will continue to be bold throughout the latter part of free agency and in next month's NFL Draft, which takes place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
