Commanders OL compares Jayden Daniels to Texans star C.J. Stroud
Washington Commanders star left tackle Laremy Tunsil is looking forward to blocking for quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The Commanders newest lineman spoke praised Daniels' skillset, leadership, and poise, comparing him to rising NFL star C.J. Stroud.
"Athletic, smart, can make plays whenever he wants to—composed, just to be so young," Tunsil said about Daniels. "Him and C.J. have that same trait. They're very composed, especially in tough situations. You can just tell he was a baller. Even in college, you could see he was a baller. I'm excited to be in this position blocking for him, blocking for a young guy like that who can make plays whenever he wants to. And if he wants to throw me a pass, that'll make us all happy."
Tunsil’s excitement is fueled not only by Daniels' talent but also by the positive energy surrounding the team. Tunsil discussed the enthusiasm he has experienced so far.
"The energy in that building is off the charts, honestly. Everybody's happy. Everybody's energetic. Everybody's looking to win. That's the feeling that I got from them, and that's something that I'm glad to be a part of," Tunsil said.
Tunsil mentioned Daniels' reputation as a strong leader and quality teammate. He noted that many people within the organization have spoken highly of the young quarterback.
"I can tell you this, I actually can't wait to block for Jayden Daniels. He's a baller, just from seeing him on TV and watching film," Tunsil said. "He seems like he's a better dude, too, just hearing that from a lot of people just around the locker room. ... Just said a good person, a baller, so I can't wait. He'll make my job hella easy."
With Tunsil protecting Daniels' blind side, Washington is hopeful for a great season ahead. Tunsil's confidence in Daniels only adds to the excitement surrounding the future of the team.
