Commanders $45 million defensive tackle among most overpaid free agents
The Washington Commanders opened up their pocketbooks for New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who signed a three-year, $45 million contract early in free agency.
Pro Football Focus wasn't a fan of the deal, naming Kinlaw as one of the five most overpaid free agents in the league this offseason.
Too much for Kinlaw?
"After four disappointing years with the 49ers, Kinlaw had the best season of his career with the Jets," Pro Football Focus writes.
"The former first-round pick’s 68.2 PFF pass-rush grade was a top-30 mark in the league, and he posted a career-high 4.5 sacks. Still, this feels like an overpay by the Commanders, considering he’s now one of the 20 highest-paid defensive tackles despite never earning a 60.0 PFF grade in any of his five seasons.
Joining Kinlaw on the list was Ter'shawn Wharton (Carolina Panthers), Dan Moore Jr. (Carolina Panthers), Mike Gesicki (Cincinnati Bengals) and Aaron Banks (Green Bay Packers).
Kinlaw will have the chance to prove himself for his hometown team in 2025 to show that he was worth every penny that the Commanders offered in free agency.
