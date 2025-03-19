Commanders starting WR provides major update
It wasn't all that long ago that wide receiver Noah Brown became an outcast within a crowded Houston Texans' wide receiver room before being released right before the start of the 2024 season. Brown wasn't on the market long as the Washington Commanders quickly stepped in to sign the veteran wideout to a one-year deal in 2024.
Brown was having a somewhat decent season in 2024 with the Commanders as they worked by committee at the position behind star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. In the 11 games that Brown saw action in, he caught 35 passes for 453 yards and one touchdown with that lone touchdown being one of the biggest in recent Commanders' history as quarterback Jayden Daniels found Brown for a 52-yard, walkoff, Hail Mary touchdown to beat the Chicago Bears.
It wasn't too soon following his heroics against the Bears that Brown was his with adversity.
During Washington's week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Brown suffered an injury that isn't all that common on the football field. It took some time for the injury to be announced but when it was, Brown was hit with a season-ending kidney injury that cut his season short immediately.
The Commanders were luckily able to rely on some of the rest of their receivers to reach the NFC Championship, but having Brown's veteran leadership and presence would have been great to have on their run.
With his future up in the air following the end of the 2024 season, the Commanders did right by the veteran wideout, re-signing him to a one-year, $4.5 million deal this free agency period and when speaking with the media, Brown gave an update on his rehab from his season-ending kidney injury that Commanders' fan should be joyous about.
It is a blessing to see that Brown has fully come back from such a scary incident that likely put things into perspective outside of the game, but it is also a sigh of relief that the Commanders still value him to such a degree even afterward.
Brown will look to pick up where he left off in 2024 but will have a bit more of a crowded wide receiver room with the addition of Deebo Samuel in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. While it remains to be seen if he will still start alongside Terry McLaurin with Deebo in the slot, it appears that that would be the most logical based on the rest of the roster unless the Commanders make a splash at the position in the NFL draft.
READ MORE: $6 million linebacker swaps teams within Commanders division
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders predicted to pick former FSU standout in first round of NFL draft
• Cardinals LB named free agency target for Commanders
• $45 million star CB projected to land with Commanders
• NFL power rankings: Where are Commanders after first wave of free agency?