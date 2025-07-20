Washington Commanders Week 10 opponent suffers major injury setback
The Washington Commanders made an improbable run to the NFC Championship Game last season, but still, if you listen to most talking heads, they'll tell you it wasn't because they were the second-best team in the NFC.
While it is true that the best team on paper doesn't wind up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year, the Commanders' run included beating two divisional champions, including the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions.
Despite the Washington defense turning over the fully assembled Lions' offense five times in the game, injuries to the defensive side of that team are where many point the finger of blame when explaining the upset. If that's the case, then those same people are getting an unfortunate bit of early ammunition to blame any Detroit-style stumbles coming in 2025.
With training camp barely underway, Lions head coach Dan Campbell had to break the news himself that one of the more promising defenders on his squad is going to miss the season with a serious injury.
"Let me start with [defensive lineman] Levi [Onwuzurike]. Levi is out for the year," Campbell said via NFL.com. "Levi's surgery it was significant, but it needed to be done. Out of his control and it needed to be done so he will miss the season."
The 27-year-old lineman ranked in the top 15 in pressuring the quarterback last season and had one of the best pass-rush win rates among his peer group as well, according to Pro Football Focus.
Onwuzurike was previously placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, but there was hope he'd be able to heal and suit up for Detroit this season. With the news on Sunday, clearly, he will not.
All is not lost for the Lions, however, who will visit the Commanders in Week 10 for a Sunday afternoon matchup on FOX Sports, as star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is expected to return this season from a broken leg that took him out for the remainder of 2024 last year, and Alim McNeil who is recovering from his own ACL injury, currently.
It would appear this news is not taking Detroit fully by surprise, however, as the team selected Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Williams will now be expected to play a bigger role than even previously expected.
For Washington, the shift in its interior offensive line will have time to gel before taking on the Lions' formidable defensive front, and there are even some who are hopeful guard Sam Cosmi could be back from the knee injury he suffered against the same team in that divisional round upset win in the 2024 NFL Playoffs.
Regardless, the start of training camp is commonly followed by news of a player losing his season before it even gets started. Unfortunately, for Onwuzurike and Detroit, his name is one of the first to go on that list in 2025.
