Don't count out Commanders' Jayden Daniels winning MVP
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in his first season in the league.
Now, he could be going one step further towards being the best player in the NFL.
NFL.com columnist Judy Battista named Daniels a "dark horse" MVP candidate in the upcoming season.
Daniels could win MVP award
"He might not even be that much of a dark horse. Daniels got a handful of fourth- and fifth-place votes last season, in which he was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year," Battista wrote.
"With an improved offensive line, the addition of Deebo Samuel and a year of NFL experience under his belt, Daniels is positioned to ascend to the top tier of quarterbacks. If he does, and if the Commanders make another playoff push, Daniels will get plenty of attention."
Other players included in Battista's list were Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles), Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), Jared Goff (Detroit Lions), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers), Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans).
Daniels has offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel to help him improve the offense this season, so that could be the edge he needs to emerge on top.
Daniels is participating in this week's mandatory minicamp with the Commanders before the team goes on vacation to relax ahead of training camp.
