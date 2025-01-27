Eagles’ Jalen Carter takes shot at Commanders after NFC Championship
The Washington Commanders are seeing their season come to an end after the Philadelphia Eagles beat them 55-23 in the NFC Championship on Sunday evening inside Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles second-year pro Jalen Carter had two tackles in the game against the Commanders, and he had a message for Washington after the contest.
READ MORE: Commanders defense collapses in NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles
Carter, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was named to the Pro Bowl this season after a great year with the Eagles.
The Eagles forced four turnovers on the Commanders during the NFC Championship, which was arguably the reason why the game became so lopsided.
The Commanders also had a good season, making it to the NFC Championship for the first time in 33 years despite only winning four games all of last year.
While the Commanders may be headed to Cancun (or their vacation destination of choice), they will have another crack at the Eagles down the line as they continue to build around rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
READ MORE: Commanders draft pick revealed after NFC Championship loss
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders trail Philadelphia Eagles at halftime of the NFC Championship
• NFL punishes Lions' Jameson Williams for obscene celebration during Commanders game
• Commanders and Eagles fans unite in 'Dallas sucks' chant before NFC Championship
• Jason Kelce walks back Jayden Daniels-Jalen Hurts debate before NFC Championship