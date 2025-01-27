Commander Country

Eagles’ Jalen Carter takes shot at Commanders after NFC Championship

Jalen Carter had a message for the Washington Commanders after the Philadelphia Eagles beat them in the NFC Championship.

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
/ Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are seeing their season come to an end after the Philadelphia Eagles beat them 55-23 in the NFC Championship on Sunday evening inside Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles second-year pro Jalen Carter had two tackles in the game against the Commanders, and he had a message for Washington after the contest.

Carter, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was named to the Pro Bowl this season after a great year with the Eagles.

The Eagles forced four turnovers on the Commanders during the NFC Championship, which was arguably the reason why the game became so lopsided.

The Commanders also had a good season, making it to the NFC Championship for the first time in 33 years despite only winning four games all of last year.

While the Commanders may be headed to Cancun (or their vacation destination of choice), they will have another crack at the Eagles down the line as they continue to build around rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Jeremy Brener
