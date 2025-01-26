Commander Country

Commanders draft pick revealed after NFC Championship loss

The Washington Commanders now know where they will pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are in offseason mode after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 55-23 in the NFC Championship.

The Commanders had their best season as a franchise since the early 1990's, but it still ended without a Super Bowl title for a 32nd consecutive year.

With the Commanders' elimination, they will now be picking with the No. 29 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Washington has only had the No. 29 overall pick three times in its long history, and all of those times came well before there were 32 teams in the league. In 1936, it was a fourth-round pick on offensive lineman Paul Tangora. In 1951, the team took defensive lineman Walt Yowarsky, and linebacker Bob Mitinger was the pick in 1962.

The Commanders are used to picking much higher, so this will be a nice change of pace for them as they look to continue turning things around in the nation's capital.

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

