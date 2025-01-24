Commanders Could Trade for 49ers Star in Offseason
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles, but there are already people that are looking towards the future.
The Commanders have been in need of a No. 2 receiver and one could become available this offseason in San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay believes Samuel could be D.C.-bound during the offseason.
"Samuel's value may not be as high after he accounted for only 806 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 93 touches this year, his lowest career marks outside of his injury-shortened 2020 season. However, he's still on the right side of 30 and could be rejuvenated with a change of scenery," Kay writes.
"Teams like the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers—two playoff teams with a notable lack of pass-catching depth—might be willing to pay a premium for Samuel. He'd be an ideal addition to any contender's receiving corps as a big-time playmaker who could help with a Super Bowl push."
The connection with former San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters could help facilitate the deal, but the Commanders are about to find out what their true weaknesses are as they approach the two most important games of the season.
Depending on how they perform, Samuel to the Commanders rumors could heat up or cool down.
