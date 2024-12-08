NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Land Star WR
The Washington Commanders have their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels, and while Terry McLaurin is a great wide receiver, the team would benefit from getting another big target.
After trading former first-round pick Jahan Dotson to the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, there has been a void at the No. 2 receiver spot, but it's something that could be addressed in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Ringer writer Danny Kelly composed a recent mock draft where the Commanders selected Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III with the No. 21 overall pick.
"The Commanders have a star in quarterback Jayden Daniels, but the team needs to continue to add support for its young franchise player. Washington could do just that here, grabbing an electric playmaker to pair with veteran Terry McLaurin. The Missouri star is a big-play threat down the field and a creator with the ball in his hands, which would give offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury a versatile chess piece that he can deploy from anywhere in the formation," Kelly writes.
Burden recently declared for the NFL Draft after catching 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns this season with the Tigers.
