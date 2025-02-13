ESPN reveals 3 key questions Commanders must answer to take next step
The Washington Commanders may not have expected to make it all the way to the NFC Championship, but that didn't take out the sting from their elimination.
The Commanders want to make it further next season, and in order to do that, they have to be honest with themselves when rebuilding the team.
ESPN writer John Keim lays out three big questions that the Commanders need to ask themselves this offseason.
How will they build around Daniels?
"Daniels was named the NFL's offensive rookie of the year and finished seventh in the MVP voting in 2024. A franchise that couldn't solve this position for decades appears to have finally gotten it right. Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns; he rushed for 891 yards and six more scores," Keim writes.
If the Commanders can build a strong offense around Daniels, they may be relevant for the next decade or so.
How will they spend in free agency?
"Washington enters the offseason with the third-most available cap space in the NFL -- at approximately $70 million. The Commanders trail only New England and Las Vegas. Peters has repeatedly said that free agency is where a franchise should fill needs and the draft is where it must build the foundation of the roster," Keim writes.
The Commanders are an extremely attractive free agency destination, but which players will be intrigued to go to the nation's capital?
Which players will they retain?
"Washington will need to decide which veterans to retain. While some league sources wonder what Wagner -- who turns 35 in June -- has left, the Commanders valued him not only for what he added on the field but also in the locker room. He developed a strong bond with Daniels and quickly became a respected leader," Keim writes.
With nearly 30 free agents, the Commanders should look very different next season, but they will have to do a lot of negotiating with players who deserve raises after a successful 2024 campaign.
