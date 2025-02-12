Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels' popularity reaches a new industry
Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels was asked before training camp how it felt to be a star. His answer was direct and immediate.
"I ain't a star quarterback yet, I got a long way to go," the Commanders' quarterback said. "I'm a rookie."
Along the way, during a 12-win season that led to the NFC Championship Game, the rookie stopped being the new guy and started being one of the leaders of the team. As his team got more attention, as much as he might not embrace it fully, Washington became just the first community to fall in love with Daniels. After his first season, like it or not, Daniels is a bonafide star.
Of course, as Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce said recently, Daniels has to do it more than just one year to become one of the stars of the NFL. But that's for future discussions.
Today, Daniels' influence was felt all during Super Bowl week as he was arguably the most sought-after guest on radio row, having to turn down more interviews than he was able to fit into his busy schedule while also in town to receive multiple honors, including the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
With good play comes trophies, accolades, and, in today's world, brand partnerships. That next step for Daniels has come as he and energy drink brand CELSIUS announced their agreement together as the company prepares to launch its first-ever caffeine-free product.
"Jayden embodies CELSIUS’ ‘LIVE FIT’ mindset, making him the perfect ambassador for this zero-sugar, electrolyte-powered line of powder sticks designed to keep you hydrated and performing at your best," the company said through an emailed statement. "As part of this partnership, fans will be able to hang with Jayden at upcoming CELSIUS events, engage with more dynamic social content + new advertisements and retail programs are in the works."
It doesn't take a marketing genius to understand that fans love seeing their favorite athletes and celebrities in as many ways as possible.
This newest venture by Daniels is just another way his fans will get to do that, and it's another step in the direction of being not only the face of a franchise but one of the potential future faces of the entire league.
