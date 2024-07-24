Washington Commanders BeginTraining Camp Announcing Rookie DT Jer'Zhan Newton Cleared
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders got training camp started Wednesday morning, and they did it with style.
As everyone was gathering to get a first glimpse of the 2024 Commanders at training camp there was an update that everyone hoped would come early in camp, but nobody thought would come this soon.
"The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves," the team revealed in a press release as coach Dan Quinn met with the media. "The Washington Commanders activated the following player from the active/non-football injury list after passing their physical: DT Jer’Zhan Newton"
READ MORE: Which Commanders Second-Round Pick 'Could Emerge' In NFL Preseason?
This is big news as the 2024 second-round NFL Draft pick hasn't been able to participate in practices during rookie minicamp, OTAs, and during the team's mandatory minicamp in June.
Instead he's been doing some light individual non-football related exercises as he continued to recover from his second foot surgery this month.
The injury was discovered by the Commanders medical staff post-draft and is reportedly similar to the previous ailment he suffered through in his final season at the University of Illinois that required surgery on his opposite foot in January.
Washington also announced defensive lineman Efe Obada is beginning camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Were Willing To Pay and Trade For Disgruntled 49ers Star Aiyuk
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Won’t Name Jayden Daniels Starting QB Yet: 'When He’s Ready, We’ll Know'
• What Will Look Most Different About Washington Commanders Offense in 2024?
• Washington Commanders Receiver Terry McLaurin Lands in NFL Top 100 Players of 2024
• Washington Legend Darrell Green Jersey Retirement Game Revealed