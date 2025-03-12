Commander Country

Former Commanders LB signs with NFC West team in free agency

The Washington Commanders are saying goodbye to one of their linebackers.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Mykal Walker (32) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are officially moving on from one of their linebackers in free agency.

According to FOX insider Jordan Schultz, the Arizona Cardinals are signing former Commanders linebacker Mykal Walker.

Walker goes from Commanders to Cardinals

Walker, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he spent the first three years of his career with the team.

In 2023, Walker was cut by the Falcons during training camp, and that led him to bounce around the league with the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders before finding a home with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last year, Dan Quinn, who helped draft Walker in Atlanta, became Washington's head coach, so the two rekindled their connection as he joined the Commanders.

However, after just one season, the reunion is over. Now, Walker joins the Cardinals where he hopes to forge a new legacy in the NFC West.

