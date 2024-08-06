Commander Country

Former Washington Commanders OL Shocks NFL, Retires After 4 Seasons

Saahdiq Charles played four seasons for the Washington Commanders from 2020-23.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

A former member of the Washington Commanders is hanging up his cleats.

The Tennessee Titans have placed offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday, ending his four-year NFL career at just 25 years old.

Washington drafted Charles in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft shortly after he was the starting left tackle for the National Champion LSU Tigers.

READ MORE: Coach and Coordinators Best Quotes From Day 10 of Washington Commanders Training Camp

Charles played in just one game during his rookie season with the Washington Football Team, but his role grew over time. By the time his final season rolled around in Washington, Charles was a first-string offensive lineman, starting 10 games for the Commanders in 2023. Throughout his career, Charles played in 35 games, making 18 starts.

Charles signed a contract with the Titans in free agency back in March, but he has chosen to walk away from that and his football career as a whole.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has Deep Connection to Veteran Star

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

•Washington Commanders Notebook: Jayden Daniels is QB1 as Team Preps for New York Jets

•Washington Commanders Reveal Huge Jayden Daniels Update Ahead of Jets Preseason Game

•Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Very Excited' To Play In Preseason Opener

•Washington Commanders No Longer Pursuing San Francisco 49ers Receiver Brandon Aiyuk

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News