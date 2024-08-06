Former Washington Commanders OL Shocks NFL, Retires After 4 Seasons
A former member of the Washington Commanders is hanging up his cleats.
The Tennessee Titans have placed offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday, ending his four-year NFL career at just 25 years old.
Washington drafted Charles in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft shortly after he was the starting left tackle for the National Champion LSU Tigers.
READ MORE: Coach and Coordinators Best Quotes From Day 10 of Washington Commanders Training Camp
Charles played in just one game during his rookie season with the Washington Football Team, but his role grew over time. By the time his final season rolled around in Washington, Charles was a first-string offensive lineman, starting 10 games for the Commanders in 2023. Throughout his career, Charles played in 35 games, making 18 starts.
Charles signed a contract with the Titans in free agency back in March, but he has chosen to walk away from that and his football career as a whole.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has Deep Connection to Veteran Star
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
•Washington Commanders Notebook: Jayden Daniels is QB1 as Team Preps for New York Jets
•Washington Commanders Reveal Huge Jayden Daniels Update Ahead of Jets Preseason Game
•Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Very Excited' To Play In Preseason Opener
•Washington Commanders No Longer Pursuing San Francisco 49ers Receiver Brandon Aiyuk