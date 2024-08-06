Coach and Coordinators Best Quotes From Day 10 of Washington Commanders Training Camp
ASHBURN, Va. -- Following Day 10 of Washington Commanders practice offensive and defensive coordinators Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr. met with media for the first time this training camp.
Before that, the Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn held his daily pre-practice press conference where he announced quarterback Jayden Daniels would be the team's starting quarterback on their first unofficial depth chart.
Here's what else was said by the Washington coaches on Tuesday.
DAN QUINN, HEAD COACH
Opening Statement:
“Pumped to see you guys. I'll get started on what some of the emphasis are for today and some of the things to look out for. Emphasis wise, you'll see some wide receiver, cornerback one-on-ones down in the low red zone. Back to the line of scrimmage team run with the big guys. Then we'll finish, again, with some situations: four-minute, two-minute, end of the game where it's going to flip flop. ‘Who was what and who was where?’ It's also exciting to have [former Commanders Head Coach] Joe Gibbs in the house today. That will be cool and spend some time with him and [former Commanders CB] Darrell Green as well. Can't think of two guys who have meant more to our organization than them two. So, really cool to have them here hanging with us today. And then you'll see an unofficial depth chart in advance of the game at the [New York] Jets come out [today]. Good news, I think you'll see some rookies competing at or near the top and they've earned the right to compete for that. Still unofficial, and like I said, I'll let you know when we make final decisions through joint practices and other things that I certainly want to see for that as the entire process. But I've been pleased with the guys and the competing. And so, for the guys who are listed near the top with that, they've earned that right to do that. And no better time over the next two weeks than to go battle against some other teams and some practices, some games. The next two weeks will be a blast and, kind of like that ramp up kind of starts into tomorrow as we get rolling for that. So, a really cool couple weeks ahead that we'll really have to hammer down.”
On how he feels about the depth of the offensive line in terms of injury:
“Yeah, well one, that I think happens sometimes at different spots. I kind of look at it the other way to say, what's going to happen when those moments take place, where you get another opportunity to get a chance to shine further. So, I'd be more concerned for a player that hasn't played to miss, than somebody like [T] Andrew [Wylie] who is really detailed in what he's going to do. The strength coming back, [Wylie’s] getting closer. He'll test it again today. I think he's closer than further. But yeah, that is part of training camp and it does provide moments and opportunities for people to see what they can do. And that's kind of one of the cool parts about camp. You never like to see a guy get banged up and at this time of year we're going to do a good job to make sure that the guys come back and they're healthy. Leaving training camp with a healthy roster is really important too. And so, not just entering it, it's more important. I guess there's opportunity when that happens.”
On if the quarterbacks will have a snap count in preseason games:
“I wouldn't say it's free flowing, but we're going to try to get work for all the guys as we're moving forward into this game, that makes it difficult to do. But all the guys have earned that right to try to do that. So, we’re going to try to push that. That everybody can get some reps and some turns. Not all the reps will be the same for practice for Thursday, so you won't see those being exactly equal from practice into the game. For instance, some may play more in practice and play less in the game, some may play less in practice and play more in the game. But that's really by design and especially for some of the youngest players, I really wanted them to have their moment to show what they can do and prove whether it's here or elsewhere that they got the chops to play in this league.”
On how he formulated the unofficial depth chart:
“Yeah, not much. Sean [VP of Football Communications Sean DeBarbieri] had a big role in this one [laughs]. I would say it's really where we're at and that's why I made the point of, I know it's a story for you and I recognize that you guys are doing your jobs to do that, but it's not internally and it'll be much like you see at practice into the same format of how we're rolling through things. But like I said, I'm really excited for what the next couple weeks will bring. There'll be some separation for people, quite honestly, if I had a real depth chart right now, there'd probably be 15 starters because I'm not quite certain between this person and this person. So that's why it's not as big a deal internally. We're just pushing it to find the information and the good news. These things sort themselves out. But it does take some time and some practices to do that. And that's why I've been pretty adamant about, ‘Well why aren't you doing this?’ We're getting ready for the season. And so, I want to make sure I got the big view for that.”
On his plan for QB Jayden Daniels in the preseason:
“Yeah, I think it depends a little bit on the game, the opponent, what do we want to see? It won't be the same that we're looking for in each of the preseason game, but, ‘In this game this is what we'd like to see, in this game is what we'd like to see.’ It also is about the practices too, because guys like Jayden will get more reps in those practices than they likely will in the games. And so, they count a lot too. And that's why I'm a proponent of the practices and doing it one day, off day, then play the game. I really like that format.”
On if Daniels is a starter on the unofficial depth chart:
“On the first unofficial depth chart, he is.”
On if Daniels will start against the Jets:
“First unofficial depth chart, he will.”
On if T Brandon Coleman is listed as a starter on the unofficial depth chart and on what he’s seen from him:
“Yes, he is. And he's really had a good camp. I've seen a couple things that happened, we're referring to some injuries earlier. When Wylie went down in practice, we moved Brandon over to right tackle for 20-25 snaps that day. ‘No problem.’ And he's just got a good demeanor. He is very intentional about his practice, but both he and Jayden have earned that right to start for this first preseason game. Like I said to everybody earlier, this is the first good step and that's what it should be.”
On the thought behind making Daniels the unofficial starter and on how to keep it competitive at the position:
“Yeah, I think where a lot of it drives into some of the practice as well. And really, he's earned that right to do that. And so, through the course of all the practices you're keeping track of accuracy, and completions, and decisions of where it goes. It was really a byproduct of him really nailing those moments. Like I said, we're just going through the whole process, but it's good to see when there's markers set, you get that one, then you get to the next one and you get to the next one. And the good news is Jayden, and Brandon, and [CB] Mike Sainristil and others, they're the type of competitors that want to go after things. For them, having some markers to go after, I think that's a really good thing because that really suits their personality and their competitive nature as well.”
On if Daniels is ahead of where he initially anticipated:
“I had high expectations for him coming in, but I would say he's definitely surpassed even my expectations of the readiness, the command. I knew he was going to be cool, knowing the system, he's just got that way about him. But yet, you do see the other players gravitate toward [him]. They recognize how hard he's worked at it. And I'd also be mistaken [not] to say, [QB] Marcus [Mariota] has had a really good camp too, and so this was not something that's easy to do. That's what real competition is about. And I couldn't think of a better teammate than Marcus or Jayden. The quarterback room, like I said, has just been remarkable.”
On Sean's evaluation of the depth chart:
Well, we can have that at another discussion. I was jokingly saying that, but my point, I guess what I'm trying to say is it's been, it's really like you see at practice, and what you see is this is a continuation of that practice. When we get to the regular season, and then we add a feature to the players into that space, that's a better time for how we really name starters and roles because there's a lot of roles that haven't been established yet. And that's a really important part of any good team, to know what specific roles, in addition who's starting, but what is the other role? That third receiver, the second tight end, the pass rusher on third down, like all of those roles matter, and so I've enlisted a depth chart of the roles, and so it all encompasses how we play.”
On how today's practice got affected by the upcoming joint practice and game with the New York Jets:
Yeah, it's a real balance, isn't it? To make sure this Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, you know, that we're heading into today's practice, Thursday's practice, Saturday's game. So you'll see some guys get, you know, as many reps as they can at their practice with a lower game rep. Some will get a lower practice rep with a higher game rep, so the guys will be similar today and then you'll see splits for Thursday and Saturday in terms of one size does not fit all, in terms of the playtime. So, today's pretty balanced and then Thursday and Saturday change around.”
On having a player's council for morale:
“Yeah, we will once we kind of get to the 70-man roster. And when we do that, you know, the players and I, we'll have definitely some people that we'll discuss, but we'll wait until that. Let's let those leading moments happen. I think that can happen earlier, Chick. Probably if you've been around for a few more years, that's established who those people are, but as we're going through this, I think it's important to, like all things, man, let's just take our time and make sure the right people at the right spots can help affect that. But yes, we will be doing that.”
On conversations between Darrell Green and Joe Gibbs with the team:
“Yeah, not only will I speak with them, I asked Coach [Joe Gibbs] and Darrell if they'd come over and just say hello to the team. You know, both these guys poured their heart and soul into this organization and there's not two that did it at a higher level and so some of the things for instance, with Joe not only in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the NASCAR Hall of Fame, like this guy's a winner through and through, and I asked the staff this morning, did anybody know what Darrell's consecutive season with an interception record is? And some guys said 13, and 14. Just keep going, keep going. 19. And so, there's some things that when it's just done at the highest of levels, it'll be hard to ever replicate, and I think Joe and Darrell represent that a lot, and so I want our team to feel them and know how important this organization is and what you can do if you really go for it.”
On maintaining a strong mentality through training camp and the season:
“Yeah, because those are choices to do those hard things, and we're all faced with those kind of choices. That's the getting up at 5:00 AM to go put it in and get the workout and all the stuff to go get ready to play. And so, when you have others to do that with, you can definitely take it further. We've all been there with a workout, with a buddy or going something further. It's when you have somebody to push yourself and take it through with you, it's good. And then you also get to celebrate that with them, you know, after that achievement. And so, this team, offense, defense, [special] teams, that connection's really important, and so knowing that they're gonna have to really push themselves, there's gonna be some pain involved with that. Legs burning, lungs burning, tired, but having somebody to do it with certainly helps.”
On CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.'s position in the depth chart:
“He's not. He's listed as a reserve on this unofficial, but again, you're gonna see the same group of people in some competition with [CB] Mike [Davis] and [CB] Ben [St. Juste] and him to go. So, I would just caution us all to say it's gonna be a lot like you've seen at practice and when it comes time for finding that out, I'll list it.”
On what can be learned from Joe Gibbs:
“Yeah, I first had the opportunity to meet him when I became a head coach in Atlanta. And so, I went up to Charlotte and spent the day with him and just discussed some philosophies and I'd asked him at that time, you know, you want it with different quarterbacks, and so what did that look like to do that with different styles and different ways to go about it? And so, since that time, I've just enjoyed my interactions with him about team, what it looks like, how to do it, and it's no surprise to see him having this kind of success in a completely different sport, but applying a lot of the same principles that made him great in the NFL. But yeah, I'm really pumped to have him here today.”
On the cornerback group:
“I think what we've seen, and from the safeties as well, we're talking about with [S] Jeremy [Chinn] and moving guys into different spots, that's important. You've seen [CB] Mike [Sainristil], probably yesterday, he was playing outside, also playing some in the nickels. We're still in that fact-finding mission. Can he play outside? Can he play inside? And so those are the things that we look for. You've seen [CB] Emmanuel [Forbes Jr.] returning on punts and same things with [WR] Jahan [Dotson]. So it's, we're constantly pushing to find out what else is there, what else can we look for? And sometimes, you find like there's more there and you keep going, or, ‘Okay, we gave that a look, let's go back to plan A or plan B.’ I've been pleased with the work on those guys. I'm looking forward to seeing them in the game, looking forward to seeing them against some other receivers in different formats. So, the next, you know, like I said, two weeks are gonna be fun because I like to see the different matchups and the different people, both at the [New York] Jets and at Miami [Dolphins]. I'm really looking forward to that.”
On what he does not want to see at joint practice:
“No, I think like, you could say like a struggle, but that's kind of part of it too, to see how people respond and go. I'm pretty wide open to go. I think the main thing I want to see is just like relentlessly competing. And I'm certain that I'll see that. That's part of the identity of how we want to do things. I've loved the preseason for a long time because there's some opportunities for some of the younger players in their development to really showcase and prove it. Look, for many of them, they've been waiting their whole lives to play in the NFL. It's okay, now you're here. And so, what does that process look like on the first one? And I'll often have some veterans talk about their first preseason game, 'Oh, I was terrible, I was up all night worried', or you know, 'I was at the stadium too early'. So knowing what that process looks like for the first guys, and their first game, it's fun. And I think I look back to that night before that first preseason game for years and enjoy it for the rookies as much as anybody.”
KLIFF KINGSBURY, OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
On QB Jayden Daniels’ progress:
“Yeah, I love the process. I love how he approaches each day, how he handles the good, the bad, all the installs. He must study it like crazy at night, because every morning when we get here and he walks through with us, he nails it. And so, you just appreciate the work he's putting in. He's paying the cost to try and get where he wants to get. And that's all you can ask from a young player.”
On how he measures Daniels’ progress:
“Yeah, I think nobody has higher expectations of himself than himself. And so, I think he is just putting in the work to reach the level that he expects himself to play at this year, which is probably higher than what any of us could imagine. But I just see day in, day out, its consistency in his approach, his consistency in how he treats people and how he studies, how he works. And when you continue to do those things and stack those days, you're going to get the results you want.”
On how to continue to work everything in while not showing the full hand:
“Right, yeah you pick your spots, there's no doubt. I mean, preseason we're not going to show much. We're going to try to operate and get guys feeling game-like situations and the travel and warmups and all that. But our guys have done a nice job and we've had the opportunity to rep what we're going to rep in season to attack it and understand those reps got to be very meaningful, because we're not going to show everything we have just yet. We're going to save that for Tampa Bay.”
On how RB Austin Ekeler and RB Brian Robinson Jr. will mesh:
“Yeah, a down year and then I watch him [Ekeler] and I’m like, ‘This guy is tremendous.’ So, I'm not sure what it was last year, but he hasn't lost a step. He's as quick, and as fast and as strong as I've seen him. Have just been really pleased. I didn't study him much in free agency. I didn't think he'd be there and he was there late, and once we got him, ‘This is unbelievable that we got this guy and he is in this form.’ The compliment of him and B-Rob is great. You have a power back who has great hands and then you have a quick twitch smaller guy who's been a 100-catch guy in the NFL. So, couldn't be more pleased with that one two punch and the different things that we'll be able to do with both those guys.”
On T Brandon Coleman:
“That rookie class has been really impressive as they're kind of figuring things out. They don't get too high or too low and they just work. Anything we ask Brandon to do, he's shown up and he's tried it. A lot of times with young rookies, they're used to a certain technique that may not be able to work at this level, and so you got to adjust it. And he's tried to do it exactly how we've coached and he's a tremendous athlete and works his tail off. So, we like his progress. He's got a good room too that's bought into him and have really helped kind of guide him through this first training camp.”
On what he’s looking for from wide receivers to separate themselves:
“You nailed it, we know of a couple that for sure are going to be on the team and what you're going to get. And then there's a group there that we're still waiting to see what they can do, how they fit in our offense, how to best maximize them. I think the guys that are able to do more, if you can move them inside, move them outside in our system are the ones that are going to have a chance to stick. But the group's been great as far as work ethic, and game and supporting each other. I couldn't be more pleased with how they're working. It's just there's a lot of really good players in that group that are going to have to try and differentiate themselves over the next couple weeks.”
On how he’s seen Daniels learn throughout camp:
“Yeah, he works really hard at it. I talked about that earlier. He must study all night because when he gets back the next day, we have our early morning meetings, and he has it nailed. It's like, ‘Yeah, I got it, got it, got it.’ He's putting in the work, there's no doubt. I'm not sure what his process is, but he gets it. He wants more knowledge, he wants the answers, he wants to know why. And that's exciting for me. If he sees something on the field, he can come back to you and tell you exactly what he saw and you can get really good information, which is a special trait for a quarterback.”
On how confident he is that Daniels will protect himself on the field:
“He will. He will, he will. We've harped on it a lot, but you love the competitive nature. It's just there's a time and a place for it. There's a situation for it and there's a situation to play the next play. What's awesome is having [QB] Marcus Mariota, who's was a similar talent with his legs coming in. He had to learn when to get down, when to surrender when the party's over. And to have a guy like that with his knowledge helping Jayden through this deal has been really special for all of us. Because I wasn't quite the run of those two were. So, it's a little bit better advice coming from Marcus.”
On when he knew Daniels was ready for the starting role:
“His preparation, his process each and every day. The way he handled the ups, the downs, the way he handled his teammates. He's the first one to say my bad, even if it's not as bad, which is once again a special trait for a quarterback to have that. It’s early August, our first game's not until September, but everything that he's got thus far in camp is cause he's earned it through work ethic and then executing it in a high level on the field.”
On WR Jahan Dotson:
“He has tremendous ball skills. He's played in a couple different systems since he's gotten into the league. And I think once he gets comfortable with us, whether it's inside, outside, I think you're going to see him just really take off. He had a great catch today, but the one thing I like about him is when you challenge him and you ask him to compete, he's going to go and he's going to compete his tail off and make the plays. And so, been really happy with what I've seen for him. I love his competitive nature and I think he's just going to continue to get better. I can tell him and Jayden have a good rapport, which is encouraging.”
On what he would say to those concerned about the offensive line:
“Year in, year out in the NFL, it's a battle of attrition and so you got to find ways to play around certain position groups. We've had a couple injuries here or there, but I've been really, really impressed with their mentality, how they approached it, and that's a very prideful and tough group of young men. I feel great about where it's heading and health is always an issue as we know in this league, but that group is working as hard as any group in the building. And so, I think they should find some peace of mind in that nobody's going to work harder than that group.”
On what TE Zach Ertz brings to the team:
“He's got such a knack for being quarterback friendly, just presenting himself in a way to the quarterback where he is always open, even if he shouldn't be open. He's very quarterback friendly and for a young guy to know that he's always going to be an option and always give you somewhere to throw the ball it's huge. And he's so smart. He is like a quarterback on the field. Stanford guy, played a lot of different offenses, knows it inside and out so he can talk to Jayden and give him great information. He's been a great role model for that tight end room as well, just seeing how he approaches it. True pro, taking care of your body, studying, knowing it inside and out. And so, he's been a great addition and fired up to have him.”
On what he’s looking for from QB Sam Hartman this weekend and on anyone else he’s keeping an eye on:
“Yeah, Sam's been great. A great personality, competitor, everywhere he's been, he's been a winner. I think anytime you put him in those game situations, he lights up. He's one of those guys who likes the moment and he attacks it. So, I expect him to go in and execute at a high level and run around and make plays like he always has. Really, I think some of those young offensive linemen when we go against another color Jersey, we're excited to see how they play. There's some guys that got to step up, that it's time for them to show what they can do and there's no better place than going against a really good defense in the Jets the next few days.”
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Coach 'Impressed' by Rookie TE
JOE WHITT JR., DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
Opening Statement:
“Alright, so as we get started here, this summer before we came back I was thinking about what we talked about before we broke. The element of all we're going to do is get out and get in front and work. And work as hard as we can to forge a team that gives us a chance to win. When we first got back here, I told the defense, ‘This is a now and next league.’ What you do right now gives you the ability to have the opportunity and what comes next. It’s the preseason games. Alright, we'll cut the team. We'll get into regular season and then get to the postseason and then to the Super Bowl. I say all that to say you got to focus on the now and you have to put the work in. So, that's where we are right now. Now I’ll open up for questions, but most of the answers is going to be ‘work.’”
On what he’s seen so far at camp:
“I feel good about the speed of the defense and how they're trying to get to the ball. The physicality, especially the guys up front. I think they've done a really nice job. I'm pleased with that. The coaches have done an outstanding job of teaching the scheme, getting the players to understand it. Like I said, Jason [Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Jason Simmons], and Tommy [Defensive Backs Coach Tom Donatell], Ken [Linebackers Coach Ken Norton], Tap [Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp], those guys have just done an outstanding job of teaching it. And now the one thing that I would like to see a little bit more of is, is ball production. We got a couple balls out today, punched one out, we intercepted one. But the ball is life and we need more of it. And so, that's one area that we can improve.”
On the little advantages LB Bobby Wagner brings:
“Well, I don't know what he doesn't do anymore. I mean, the guy, he runs to the ball, he's a leader. He's a great position tackler. He gets people in position. He can make all the checks, checks that we don't necessarily have in that the other guys aren't ready for. He's making them. He understands what the offense is doing. We always talk about if you listen to the offense with your eyes, this formation will speak to you. He is a believer in that. And so, he can anticipate. When guys do get a little bit longer in the tooth, their anticipation and their understanding of football has them playing faster than some rookies.”
On CB Mike Sainristil:
“Well, he has a command of the star position. When it comes to the signal callers, the linebacker, safeties and the star, you have to be able to communicate at a high level with confidence. And the young man has that. He does not walk around as if he's a rookie. He asks really good questions. He has a good presence about himself, a maturity about himself that's going to give him an opportunity to help us.”
On LB Jamin Davis and his transition to edge rusher:
“Well, you see him and you've got to give credit to [Assistant Defensive Line Coach] Ryan Kerrigan first. He's doing a great job of working with him, but Jamin’s has been very willing to learn from a very good coach. And you see him each day getting better from just being a guy that can possibly rush the passer, to being a guy that can play the run. ‘Alright, I understand stunts’ and definitely rush the passer is what we wanted to see. He is a big man that has power and I've been pleased with what he's doing and his buy-in to looking at doing a little bit something different.”
On DB Quan Martin:
“Quan has a lot of talent. I don't want to really signal him out, but he can help us.”
On Martin’s versatility:
“Well, Quan has the ability to cover down in some slot. He can cover tight ends and cover receivers. They did that with him last year. He has great range from the middle of the field. But with young players, you also don't want to put too much on him. You can put too much on a young player and have him playing slow because he's thinking. So, my job and Jason's and Tommy's job, is to make sure that we have him and everybody else on the back end playing extremely fast. And that's when you're going to get the best version of Quan.”
On DT Jon Allen and DT Daron Payne:
“Oh, I've been very pleased with them. It all starts up front. I'm a believer in that, and those guys have done just a very nice job of not only setting the edge in the run game, but getting after the quarterback. They've done a nice job of running games. We've rushed the passer as a collective and no individuals. We've put them in a whirlwind at times and I'm excited to see if we can do that when we get up into this practice on Thursday.”
On what he’s looking for from players in the secondary at the upcoming joint practice:
“I just want to see guys go out there and compete and who can make plays. This is a win business. You get used to going against your same team. So, we're going to go against different bodies, people that we don't know as well that are good players. And so, I just want to see them go out there, compete, challenge, who can make plays, who when they get beat, can come back and fight back from it. Because at some point you're going to get beat. And so, that's what I'm looking for right now. We're going to be simple in what we call, because I'm not trying to trick anybody with what we're doing with them. I'm trying to just see who can cover, who can rush, who can tackle, who can do those things.”
On Wagner's performance so far:
“Nothing's really surprised me because I had very high expectations of who he was as a person and the ball player and he's met all that, you know. I guess this would surprise me the way he runs to the ball. Like, you know, there's a couple times I've come to him and say, 'Hey, you know, you don't have to finish this pursuit drill. You don't have to'. He didn't pull out any pursuit drills. He's the first to the ball out of the linebackers. He probably turns and sprints right now better than any of them, you know. And so, he's an all-in guy and he's a alpha male. I'm glad he's here.”
On his focus in his first preseason game as a defensive coordinator:
“For myself, you know, I'm not really worried about myself. I'm worried about making sure these men are in the right positions and we play with the aggression, the effort, the speed that we talk about, you know. Words are words, you know, and if we don't go out there and do it, it's been a bunch of bullshit, okay? So we gotta go out there and make them feel our speed, our physicality, and, that's what I'm worried about. I mean, I'm not worried about anything from my standpoint.”
On how he will prepare for play calling in the regular season:
“Well, you know, the first preseason season game, you don't game plan for those guys anyway. I have a ready list. I have a call sheet. Gonna go round and call the plays that are on it. So, I've called games before, okay. So, you know, y'all might not know that, but I have, so it's fine.”
On CB Emmanuel Forbes' training camp performance:
“You know, first off, Emanuel's been working extremely hard to get the off-field stuff from his weight up. You know, I was very pleased with the way that he came back in shape, gained weight, and then his availability's been there and now he's with Jason Simmons and, and just learning the finer details of how to be an excellent, professional corner. And so the things that he needs to improve on, we'll talk about that in the building, you know. I don't talk about that in these venues, but, I've been pleased with the way that he's been working.”
On driving the message of 'Ball is Life':
“Well, I'm very simplistic with it, you know. The ball is life is simply the way we feed our children, the way we feed our family, and so if we don't get that ball, we can't feed our families. And that's the way, the importance of how we have to attack it, how we have to go at it. The guy that's carrying it, we have to get it from him because if we don't get it, we don't eat, so that's why we use the term 'The Ball is Life' and we have to believe in it and we have to make it come to life.”
On the chemistry of the defensive line:
“Tapp has done a outstanding job of holding those guys accountable, and then the players. We always talk about is the players huddle, DA [Dorance Armstong] and [DT] Jonathan [Allen], and not just those guys. Payne, and [DE] Clelin [Ferell], and [DE] Dante [Fowler, Jr.], they've just formed a close bond. And you can tell how the way they rush, how the way they play blocks, that there's nobody up there being selfish. Everybody's right now being unselfish, and we're putting the quarterbacks in a whirlwind and we're hitting runs, we're hitting blocks, and they're where they're supposed to be, so. And it comes from being close. I believe that players that like each other genuinely and that are close will play better, and that's what you're getting from them right now. Hopefully, we can carry that to New Jersey when we go against the Jets and it keeps moving forward. But right now, I've been really pleased with the D-line.”
On what it takes to dominate the 'Ball is Life' mentality:
“It's, it's the mentality shift. It's the confidence to go get it. It's the belief that, alright, certain throws can't be made or when the running back's going down, we have to be able to go punch it. The opportunities because we don't wanna be always chasing the ball and miss tackles, right? One thing that we did at the other place as well is we tackle really well. I think we were the number two tackling defense in the league last year at the same time of getting those turnovers. So it's all encompassing of just playing high level defense and the mentality, the belief, the confidence, and it comes from each other and doing it each and every day. And it comes from what I said at the beginning of this press conference. It comes from work, alright. There's no other way. There's no secret other than we're gotta go out there, we have to work, and we have to put action to the words that we're saying because it means nothing if we don't do it on game day and in those situations. So that's where my focus is right now. It's getting the work done and then hopefully the results will come and producing the ball.”
READ MORE: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has Deep Connection to Veteran Star
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Notebook: Jayden Daniels is QB1 as Team Preps for New York Jets
• Washington Commanders Reveal Huge Jayden Daniels Update Ahead of Jets Preseason Game
• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Very Excited' To Play In Preseason Opener
• Washington Commanders No Longer Pursuing San Francisco 49ers Receiver Brandon Aiyuk?