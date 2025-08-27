Former Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. slammed by analyst after 49ers trade
The Washington Commanders are moving forward after trading running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick.
Robinson's trade in the middle of the preseason and demotion from starter to backup makes him one of the losers of the preseason, according to CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin.
"Robinson essentially lost his job to seventh-round rookie Jacory (Bill) Croskey-Merritt and was traded to the 49ers, where he'll back up Christian McCaffrey. He wasn't the most efficient runner during his time in Washington but he at least got to handle a whole bunch of volume. That likely won't be happening in San Francisco. The Niners always talk about spelling McCaffrey with other backs, but they rarely actually do so. And they have a few recently-drafted runners in the stable to share work with Robinson if and when they do take CMC off the field. In a contract year, it's not the best situation for Robinson," Dubin wrote.
Robinson has fresh start with 49ers
Robinson has one year left on his contract with the Niners, where he will likely be the second running back on San Francisco's depth chart behind McCaffrey.
It remains to be seen how much Robinson will be part of San Francisco's offense, but he has the ability to regain his confidence after struggling to find it in his final year or so in Washington.
The emergence of Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt in the nation's capital made it to where Robinson had better options elsewhere, so it is in the best interest for all parties to part ways and hope for the best in other places.
Robinson's 49ers debut comes on Sunday, Sept. 7 when they take on their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
