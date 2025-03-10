Commander Country

Former Commanders star to visit NFC North team in free agency

The Washington Commanders could see one of their former players flock to the NFC North.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates after a tackle during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates after a tackle during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders said goodbye to defensive tackle Jonathan Allen after eight seasons with the team, but he could find a new home very quickly.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings are hosting Allen for a free agent visit at the start of the legal tampering period.

Allen was cut before the start of free agency, so he doesn't have to wait until the new league year starts for his deal to become official.

Allen played in just eight games last season due to a torn pectoral muscle. He recorded three sacks, adding to his total of 42 throughout his career.

When he left the Commanders, he was the team's longest-tenured member with the exception of punter Tress Way, who signed a one-year deal to remain with the team just before the start of free agency.

Now, Allen could end up with the Vikings, who are in the market for some defensive line help during the offseason.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

