Former Commanders star to visit NFC North team in free agency
The Washington Commanders said goodbye to defensive tackle Jonathan Allen after eight seasons with the team, but he could find a new home very quickly.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings are hosting Allen for a free agent visit at the start of the legal tampering period.
Allen was cut before the start of free agency, so he doesn't have to wait until the new league year starts for his deal to become official.
Allen played in just eight games last season due to a torn pectoral muscle. He recorded three sacks, adding to his total of 42 throughout his career.
When he left the Commanders, he was the team's longest-tenured member with the exception of punter Tress Way, who signed a one-year deal to remain with the team just before the start of free agency.
Now, Allen could end up with the Vikings, who are in the market for some defensive line help during the offseason.
