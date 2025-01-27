Former Commanders WR has huge TD in Bills-Chiefs game
The Washington Commanders won't be going to the Super Bowl after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.
However, a player who recently left the team may still be making the trip to New Orleans.
Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency last spring, has had a quiet year, but he had a big score in the team's AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
With the Bills trailing by a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, Josh Allen found Samuel for a four-yard score in the back of the end zone.
Samuel's best game in the regular season for the Bills came against the Chiefs back in November, where he had five grabs for 58 yards and his only touchdown of the season against Kansas City.
However, his touchdown late against the Chiefs is his second of the postseason, and it could not have come at a more important time.
The Bills and Chiefs are tied 29-29 in the final minutes of the AFC Championship.
