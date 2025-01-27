Commander Country

Former Commanders WR has huge TD in Bills-Chiefs game

A former member of the Washington Commanders is making an impact for the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) turns up field after making a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders won't be going to the Super Bowl after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

However, a player who recently left the team may still be making the trip to New Orleans.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency last spring, has had a quiet year, but he had a big score in the team's AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the Bills trailing by a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, Josh Allen found Samuel for a four-yard score in the back of the end zone.

Samuel's best game in the regular season for the Bills came against the Chiefs back in November, where he had five grabs for 58 yards and his only touchdown of the season against Kansas City.

However, his touchdown late against the Chiefs is his second of the postseason, and it could not have come at a more important time.

The Bills and Chiefs are tied 29-29 in the final minutes of the AFC Championship.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

