Jets Targeting Commanders' Assistant General Manager?
TAMPA -- The Washington Commanders have had quite the storybook season, winning 12 games after being projected to win less than 7 before the year began.
As expected, when that type of season unfolds for a team like the Commanders, there's plenty of credit being dispersed to multiple people who have varying roles within the rising franchise.
One of them, Washington assistant general manager Lance Newmark, has gotten so much attention that the New York Jets were reportedly scheduled to meet with him about their current opening at the top roster-building position in the front office. That, according to NFL Network's Peter Schrager.
That report came Saturday morning, and by the afternoon the Jets' website confirmed the team had completed its virtual interview with Newmark that same day.
Sharing information about the candidate to New York fans who don't likely know much about Newmark the site shared, "Newmark joined the Washington staff after a 26-year run with the Detroit Lions. Before leaving the Motor City, Newmark served as the senior director of player personnel for Detroit and helped oversee college and pro scouting operations. He also held roles with the Lions as director of player personnel (2016-21), director of college scouting (2015-16), assistant director of college scouting (2008-14), national scout (2005-07) and area scout (1999-2004)."
Newmark's resume is an impressive one so it should come as no surprise he's getting looks for a promotion this hiring cycle. His participation in the revival of both the Lions and Commanders franchises is going to surely set him apart from others competing for open jobs this offseason.
