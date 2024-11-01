Commanders Week 9 Team Captains vs. Giants Announced
Ashburn, VA. -- The Washington Commanders have been going week-to-week with their team captain selections, opting not to have permanent captains identified for a team that values the individual efforts of many who help create the sum that has won six games in eight tries.
Each week, the announced Commanders captains also tend to follow some themes including linebacker Frankie Luvu selected in the week the team faced his former squad, the Carolina Panthers.
This week, coming off of a miraculous Hail Mary win over the Chicago Bears, its no surprise that Washington wide receiver Noah Brown is one of the captains along with safety Quan Martin and tight end John Bates.
"I love the toughness these guys have, what they bring, so it's a fun part of every Friday talking to the team about those three," Quinn said before sharing specifics about each man. "Noah, just his toughness and selflessness, and Quan just the tackling and hitting that he brings to us, and then John, just all the energy he brings, (he) does a lot of the dirty work that doesn't show up on the stat sheet. So all three of those guys, they'll lead us this week."
When searching for additional themes that also apply to this weekend's opponent Brown is likely to play a big role as the Giants defense not only seeks to pressure quarterback Jayden Daniels but looks to take away his No. 1 target, Terry McLaurin.
In the Week 2 win over New York, Brown had three catches for 56 yards including two big ones that each put Washington into plus territory and led to the final two field goals of the game for kicker Austin Seibert ultimately leading to the team's first win of the season.
Speaking of the Giants trying to pressure Daniels, chip-blocks have been a big part of the Commanders' offense this season and figure to factor in even more in a game like this one where the oopponent boasts the league's most effective pass rush through eight weeks.
Bates will be one of several players looking to add to the pass protection plan as a chip-blocker who has shown the ability to engage a pass rusher and then quickly turn into a receiver for his quarterback. Of course, Bates has also appeared on nearly half the team's special teams snaps, showing his value extends well beyond the offensive side of things as well.
For Martin, Washington defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons praised his somewhat unnoticed leadership ability. Unnoticed to the general public that is, as its not an in-your-face style of leadership, but an effective one nonetheless.
He also provides a great backstop for secondary teammates in front of him and great support for front-seven players looking to make plays close to the line of scrimmage who may need backup from time to time.
Of course, over the course of his first year and a half in the NFL, Martin has shown he can be a contributor to successful defensive play no matter where he is in relation to the line of scrimmage.
The trio has certainly presented many of the qualities coach Quinn and general manager Adam Peters have identified as being 'Commanders' characteristics, so hearing their names among the many who have served as game captains is no surprise.
Brown, Martin, and Bates will lead their squads onto the field this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the Giants.
