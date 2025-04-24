How many picks do Commanders have in 2025 NFL Draft?
The Washington Commanders are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft with five selections and a fresh sense of direction under a new coaching staff and front office.
The Commanders have already made headlines with their offseason moves, but this draft will be a major piece of the rebuild.
Washington owns a late first-round pick and several selections on Days 2 and 3—enough ammo to start retooling key spots on the roster. Let’s take a look at where Washington will be picking and what positions they’ll likely target.
2025 Washington Commanders Draft Picks
Round 1, Pick 29
Round 2, Pick 61
Round 3, Pick 93 traded to the Houston Texans in Laremy Tunsil trade
Round 4, Pick 128 — via Houston Texans
Round 5, Pick 147th overall- traded to San Francisco 49ers in Deebo Samuel trade
Round 6, Pick 205
Round 7, Pick 245
Offensive Line (Tackle + Guard)
With quarterback Jayden Daniels entering his 2nd season, the Commanders will need to look at shoring up protection for him in 2025. They already traded for Laremy Tunsil, but should now look at younger options for the future.
Cornerback
The secondary remains shaky despite the presence of Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore is getting older, and Washington needs a physical, press-capable corner who can start opposite of him and solidify the secondary.
Tight End
With a new offensive system taking shape, finding a reliable tight end who can contribute both as a blocker and pass catcher would help stabilize the offense. Day 2 or early Day 3 could be the sweet spot to grab one.
Edge Rusher
Don’t be surprised if the Commanders target high-upside edge talent on Day 2. With a lot of talent this year with pass rushers, General manager Adam Peters will have the opportunity to select a player who will can help add to that unit which underperformed last year and had key free agents depart this off-season. They may go as high as the first round with this pick.
Linebacker
Linebacker has quietly remained a hole on this roster. The Commanders could look for a versatile defender who can cover, blitz, and lead in the middle of the defense—possibly in Round 4 or later.
The Commanders might not have the deepest draft class on paper, but they’re in a position to address several needs with the right picks. Adam Peters' selections could make this year even better than the last and help propel them towards a championship.
