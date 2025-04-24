Commander Country

How many picks do Commanders have in 2025 NFL Draft?

With the 2025 NFL Draft coming up, here’s a breakdown of each Washington Commanders pick and their biggest needs.

Darius Hayes

Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; A general overall view of the 2025 NFL Draft logo on the Draft stage at Lambeau Field.
Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; A general overall view of the 2025 NFL Draft logo on the Draft stage at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft with five selections and a fresh sense of direction under a new coaching staff and front office.

The Commanders have already made headlines with their offseason moves, but this draft will be a major piece of the rebuild.

Washington owns a late first-round pick and several selections on Days 2 and 3—enough ammo to start retooling key spots on the roster. Let’s take a look at where Washington will be picking and what positions they’ll likely target.

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

2025 Washington Commanders Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 29

Round 2, Pick 61

Round 3, Pick 93 traded to the Houston Texans in Laremy Tunsil trade

Round 4, Pick 128 — via Houston Texans

Round 5, Pick 147th overall- traded to San Francisco 49ers in Deebo Samuel trade

Round 6, Pick 205

Round 7, Pick 245

Offensive Line (Tackle + Guard)

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) and guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

With quarterback Jayden Daniels entering his 2nd season, the Commanders will need to look at shoring up protection for him in 2025. They already traded for Laremy Tunsil, but should now look at younger options for the future.

Cornerback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23)
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a touchdown against Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and safety Quan Martin (20) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium.

The secondary remains shaky despite the presence of Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore is getting older, and Washington needs a physical, press-capable corner who can start opposite of him and solidify the secondary.

Tight End

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86)
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates a touchdown against Detroit Lions during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

With a new offensive system taking shape, finding a reliable tight end who can contribute both as a blocker and pass catcher would help stabilize the offense. Day 2 or early Day 3 could be the sweet spot to grab one.

Edge Rusher

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6)
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium.

Don’t be surprised if the Commanders target high-upside edge talent on Day 2. With a lot of talent this year with pass rushers, General manager Adam Peters will have the opportunity to select a player who will can help add to that unit which underperformed last year and had key free agents depart this off-season. They may go as high as the first round with this pick.

Linebacker

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) and Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93)
Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) and Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrate after a sack of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (not pictured) during the second quarter at NorthWest Stadium.

Linebacker has quietly remained a hole on this roster. The Commanders could look for a versatile defender who can cover, blitz, and lead in the middle of the defense—possibly in Round 4 or later.

The Commanders might not have the deepest draft class on paper, but they’re in a position to address several needs with the right picks. Adam Peters' selections could make this year even better than the last and help propel them towards a championship.

