Commanders star WR Deebo Samuel selling $5 million mansion
Washington Commanders receiver was all smiles when he arrived at the team facility to take part in the voluntary portion of the offseason program, and he has plenty of reasons for it.
For starters, he's getting the fresh start he went into San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's office asking for shortly after the season, and he's getting it with a Commanders team fresh off an NFC Championship Game appearance.
There's also the fact that Samuel is returning to the East Coast with Washington, much closer to his home state of South Carolina than California is.
As he continues to embrace his move back East, Samuel is reportedly selling his West Coast mansion, via Mansion Global.
"Samuel bought the property in August 2022 for $4.7 million using an LLC, records on PropertyShark show. The purchase came shortly after the wide receiver signed a three-year, $71.55 million contract extension with the 49ers," the publication reports. "Located in the neighborhood of Borello Ranch Estates, Samuel’s home is the only gated property within the community. At 0.63 acres, it also sits on one of the neighborhood’s largest lots, according to listing agent Aaron Parker of Score Real Estate Inc."
The article also reports that the home has a shoe closet big enough to hold 550 pairs of sneakers, and it wasn't enough to hold all of Samuel's.
