Commanders open to making huge moves in NFL Draft

Mock draft season is winding down, and that means that we are on the horizon of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Washington Commanders hit on many players in 2024, specifically with the second overall pick where they landed star quarterback Jayden Daniels, and they will be looking to do the same here in the 2025 NFL Draft despite having a much later pick in the first round and less picks overall after making numerous trades this offseason.
General Manager Adam Peters has done a fantastic job since stepping into his role and will have a challenging draft ahead of him as the Commanders won't pick until pick 29 in a tricky draft class. Even though Peters and the Commanders have the 29th pick, it doesn't necessarily mean that they will stick with it, and Peters himself even proclaimed that they are "open to everything" when speaking with the media before the NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday night.
“Well, we talked about this at the owners meetings a little bit, and you're really open to everything and you're open to moving up if the right moves up. If [DE] Abdul Carter falls to 27, I might want to try to move up two and get him, but if there's a great player that we want to sit and pick, we'll do that. But if there's an opportunity to move back, then we're certainly open to that too," said Peters. "With five picks, like you said, that's something you'd like to do is add picks, but you always have to have somebody who wants to come up too. And we'll find that out, we're making those calls this week, and we'll have an idea of who wants to come up and if we want to do that. And we'll also have an idea of who wants to move back in the first round ahead of us. And so, we'll know what we can do there.”
This draft class might be one of the more interesting ones we have seen in recent history. We have yet to witness any teams move around and trade in the first round, and there is speculation that even teams fielding calls early in the draft are finding it difficult to find a willing team to move up.
How I see it, anyone after pick 18 should be looking to trade back and accumulate draft capital as the talent level somewhat balances out somewhere around the middle of the first round. While it would make sense for the Commanders to do this, Peters is obviously willing to do whatever it takes to get the best player and what is best for his team.
