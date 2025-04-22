Commanders rival Eagles land $68 million deal with key offensive player
Just like the Washington Commanders, their divisional rival is making moves this offseason to ensure they stay competitive in the NFC East. Recently, the Philadelphia Eagles made a big deal, re-signing center Cam Jurgens to a four-year extension worth $68 million, keeping him a bird through 2029.
Jurgens, just 25, helped anchor the offensive line during Philadelphia's Super Bowl LIX run despite battling nerve pain. His new deal is the latest in a string of offseason moves that signal the Eagles' long-term vision of keeping their championship team intact so they can make another Super Bowl push next season.
This move reminds the Commanders of the divisional mountain they have to climb.
While Washington has shown signs of growth under head coach Dan Quinn and first-year starter Jayden Daniels, they, too, have been making major moves this offseason to solidify their offensive line, an area that was challenging for the franchise last season.
Jurgens joins Saquon Barkley, Lane Johnson, and Zack Baun as players who have signed extensions this offseason, which is proof that the Eagles aren't just looking to repeat but dominate the division.
Moves like this remind the Commanders to stay aggressive, whether in the upcoming NFL draft, trades, or free agency. If the Commanders want to reach the mountaintop in the NFC East, it's not about matching Philadelphia move for the move but building their own foundation to prove that the division doesn't just belong to one team.
