Commanders reporting for duty as offseason program begins
The Washington Commanders are so busy preparing for the NFL Draft that a lot of people kind of missed a big moment that happened on Tuesday.
With new Commanders about to be welcomed into the league and onto the roster, several new and returning members of the squad reported in this week for the beginning of the team's offseason workout program.
The best part about seeing all the smiling faces arriving to Washington headquarters is the fact that it is voluntary. So, guys like receiver Deebo Samuel, quarterback Jayden Daniels, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and so many more, aren't here because they have to be, but because they want to be.
The return of the players only adds to the excitement of the week, general manager Adam Peters shared with the media during his pre-draft press conference, saying, "It's really cool, all the players are back. So everybody was sitting in these seats...we got a big crew coming back. Ton of juice in the building."
It is all part of the new Commanders, with remodeling happening in the staff, roster, and even the buildings and stadiums the team calls home, with a brand new playing facility coming in the near future, reportedly.
Spirits are high in Ashburn, and they're about to get higher as the new faces enter the building to help the returning ones reach higher than they did last season.
