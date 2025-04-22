Commanders may not be done at WR after Deebo Samuel trade
The Washington Commanders have upgraded at the wide receiver position this offseason.
The team traded for Deebo Samuel, but he only has one year left on his deal and Washington has reason to continue investing in the offense.
ESPN insider John Keim believes that the Commanders could target a wide receiver at some point during this week's draft.
Wide receiver still an option for Commanders
"They traded for Deebo Samuel Sr. and re-signed Noah Brown and K.J. Osborn this offseason. They also signed veteran Michael Gallup, who is coming off a one-year retirement, and drafted Luke McCaffrey in the third round last season," Keim wrote.
"But if the Commanders want to continue adding help around Daniels, Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka would be a first-round consideration. One NFL assistant coach said Egbuka was one of possibly two or three receivers he would peg as first-round talents. Iowa State's Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel and Maryland's Tai Felton are possibilities after the first round."
The NFL Draft starts Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
