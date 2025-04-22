Commander Country

Commanders may not be done at WR after Deebo Samuel trade

The Washington Commanders have Deebo Samuel entering the wide receiver room, but another player could be coming their way.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have upgraded at the wide receiver position this offseason.

The team traded for Deebo Samuel, but he only has one year left on his deal and Washington has reason to continue investing in the offense.

ESPN insider John Keim believes that the Commanders could target a wide receiver at some point during this week's draft.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wide receiver still an option for Commanders

"They traded for Deebo Samuel Sr. and re-signed Noah Brown and K.J. Osborn this offseason. They also signed veteran Michael Gallup, who is coming off a one-year retirement, and drafted Luke McCaffrey in the third round last season," Keim wrote.

"But if the Commanders want to continue adding help around Daniels, Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka would be a first-round consideration. One NFL assistant coach said Egbuka was one of possibly two or three receivers he would peg as first-round talents. Iowa State's Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel and Maryland's Tai Felton are possibilities after the first round."

The NFL Draft starts Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

