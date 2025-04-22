What Commanders' GM Adam Peters said about his NFL Draft big board
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are following the old saying, 'stay ready so you don't have to get ready,' ahead of the NFL Draft.
Picking at No. 29 in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft, the team isn't in the advantageous situation they were last year when the Commanders had a two-man big board and got their top guy, quarterback Jayden Daniels.
During his pre-draft press conference, Washington general manager Adam Peters acknowledged they don't have a 29-man big board for their first pick, but they do have a list they're working off of to make sure when the clock starts ticking, they aren't left without a plan.
"There's guys that we know that aren't going to be there, so it wouldn't be–I mean if they were there, yeah, we'd take 'em–but we're fairly certain they're not going to be there. ...This draft is interesting just because there's very little certainty after the first 10 picks or so (about) who's going to go where and why and what's going to happen and all that. So we have to be ready for a lot of different guys to fall to us or to not fall to us," Peters said. "We've done an exercise where we just ranked this group of guys–however many it is–t could be 10, it could be five, it could be 20 of, 'Okay, will they be there?' And if these guys are there, should we stay and pick, or should we trade down? Should we trade up to go get one? We really challenged ourselves to do that before the clock ran out. That way, we'd be able to make a decision pretty quickly."
While he declined to specify how deep that list goes, or how many players are surefire stay and pick guys, it is always good to get a peak into the process as the Commanders get ready to select a player we all hope will be able to continue the culture built last season, and potentially lead to even more success than we experienced in 2024.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24th, at 8 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: NFL insider suggests Commanders should make huge move in NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders keeping close eye on star RB prospect
• Analyst compares Commanders' mock selection to ex-Dan Quinn Cowboys star
• Commanders roasted for $45 million free agent signing
• Commanders' veteran lineman carrying a chip on his shoulder into 2025