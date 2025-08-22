How to watch Ravens vs. Commanders preseason game: Time, TV & preview
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for their preseason finale as they take on the Baltimore Ravens in a battle of the two teams from the DMV.
Here's how you can get access to watching Ravens vs. Commanders to kick off the preseason:
Ravens vs. Commanders kickoff time
Northwest Stadium
Landover, Maryland
Saturday, August 23, 12:00 P.M. EST
TV channel
The game will be broadcast on WUSA Channel 9 locally. The game can also be streamed on the NFL+ app with a subscription.
Radio
The game will be broadcast on the radio in the DMV on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM). Bram Weinstein will serve as the game's play-by-play announcer, while Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher will provide color commentary.
READ MORE: NFL analyst calls a Commanders star a fantasy 'smokescreen' to avoid
Ravens vs. Commanders preview
The Commanders aren't expected to play most of their starters against the Ravens, as it is the final game before the start of the regular season.
However, there are still several spots on the roster up for grabs in the final game before roster cuts begin on Sunday, leading up until Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
There's a lot on the line for many players, including the running backs on the roster. After trading Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers, the Commanders' backfield is wide open. Seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt will likely be the team's starter while Austin Ekeler backs him up. Veteran Jeremy McNichols is also expected to make the roster, but Robinson's trade could open up a spot for a player like Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rodriguez was a sixth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2023 NFL Draft and has bounced from the practice squad to the active roster throughout his entire professional career. His performance against the Ravens could determine where he ends up this time around.
After the game, the Commanders can get ready for the regular season, which begins on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the NFC East rival New York Giants.
READ MORE: This position group is becoming the brain of the Commanders defense
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders star cornerback under most pressure, per insider
• NFL insider says Terry McLaurin could end holdout soon with Commanders
• Commanders running back named cut candidate