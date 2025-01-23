How Commanders' Jayden Daniels Feels Being One Game Away From Super Bowl
Jayden Daniels' rookie season has been absurd. Not only has he made NFL history as a rookie on multiple occasions, but the Washington Commanders are on the brink of a Super Bowl appearance.
Just last season, the Commanders were a four-win. The franchise's new ownership cleaned the house by bringing in a new coaching staff, front office and even roster -- which is headlined by the recent No. 2 overall selection.
During his rookie campaign, Daniels threw for 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions while tacking on 891 rushing yards and six touchdown scores on the ground. He's on his way to being the Offensive Rookie of the Year, too.
However, the statistics and awards won't mean nearly as much as winning the big game. The Commanders are a few days away from playing in the NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles, with the winner earning a bid to the Super Bowl.
What Jayden Daniels said about being one game away from the Super Bowl
"It's a blessing to make it this far in the season," Daniels said. "I know that countless teams want to be in this position, so it is blessing. Can't really take it for granted, but you also just gotta be in the moment and take it one day at a time."
Daniels is an even-keeled quarterback. No matter what level of pressure he faces or whatever mistakes he makes, he always has a calming presence under center. He's not going to take this moment for granted, as he explained, and he's not shy of sharing gratitude for being in this position.
Regardless of the result this weekend, one can expect Daniels will keep the Commanders in a position to compete at a high level for years to come.
