NFL Makes Major Jayden Daniels Announcement Before NFC Title Game
The Washington Commanders' season, regardless of the result of their critical upcoming NFC title game, will be seen as a success. After winning just four games in 2023, they've seen a massive turnaround after just one offseason.
This season, the Commanders entered the season with a fresh coaching staff, roster and even front office. Led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was the No. 2 overall selection in the most recent draft, Washington posted a 12-5 record, its best since the 1991 season.
Washington had a massive season, and Daniels finished his first campaign with 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions, though he also set a rookie record for rushing yards from a quarterback with 891 on the year. He also scored six more touchdowns on the ground.
After the incredible rookie season, the LSU product has led the Commanders to the NFC title game in which they'll take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Just ahead of the upcoming matchup, the NFL has made a big announcement regarding the signal-caller.
The Commanders rookie is a finalist for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and he'll likely take home the hardware at the conclusion of the season.
Daniels joins Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers as finalists for the award.
While taking home the trophy would be remarkable for Daniels, he has much more to accomplish this season with a Super Bowl appearance on the line this weekend.
