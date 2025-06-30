Jayden Daniels can be even better for Commanders
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels burst onto the scene in his rookie year, but he may have even more to offer in the upcoming season.
Daniels was strong for the Commanders in 2024, but he is still just 24 years old, giving him plenty of time to get even better.
ESPN insider John Keim looked into the possibility of Daniels improving for his second season.
Daniels embarking on critical second season
"What does Jayden Daniels do for an encore? Does he avoid the so-called sophomore slump or build on one of the best rookie seasons and establish himself as an upper echelon QB? As a reminder: Daniels was the runaway choice for Offensive Rookie of the Year and finished seventh in MVP voting after throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 891 yards and six more scores. And, as Commanders coach Dan Quinn said, it's not as if they emptied their playbook last season," Keim wrote.
"This spring, Daniels looked even more decisive, and coaches stressed the details of his game such as footwork."
Daniels is the key to success for the Commanders, as evidenced by last year's skyrocketing to the NFC Championship despite holding the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.
Daniels set the bar so high that the Commanders have a lot of room to regress, but the quarterback also has room to improve on his own.
If Daniels gets better for the 2025 season, the Commanders should find themselves back in the playoffs as a serious threat to make another deep run.
