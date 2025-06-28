Santana Moss reveals which Commanders icons made his all-time top five
The Washington Commanders have a great history and have had some of the best players in NFL history.
Former Commanders star wideout Santana Moss took a moment to recognize some of the franchise legends.
During a recent episode of the Command Center Podcast, the former wideout unveiled his top five Commanders players of all time, a list that spans multiple eras and includes Hall of Famers, a Super Bowl MVP, and one unforgettable teammate.
Santana Moss’ Top 5 Commanders of All Time
1. Darrell Green
A legendary cornerback known for his blazing speed and longevity. Green played 20 seasons in Washington, winning two Super Bowls and earning a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
2. Art Monk
One of the NFL’s greatest possession receivers. Monk was a three-time Super Bowl champion and became the league’s all-time leader in receptions during his time in Washington.
3. Sean Taylor
Moss’ former teammate and close friend. Taylor was a generational talent at safety whose life and career were tragically cut short. His legacy continues to inspire fans and players alike.
4. Dexter Manley
The franchise’s all-time sack leader and defensive enforcer during Washington’s 1980s dominance. He was among the most mercurial players to ever suit up for Washington. At his best, few were better. Manley’s18.5 sacks in 1986 earned him a first-team All-Pro selection.
5. Doug Williams
The first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl, and MVP of Super Bowl XXII. Williams remains a trailblazer and key figure in team history.
Moss, who ranks fifth all-time in receiving yards for the franchise, brings both personal experience and deep respect to his picks. His inclusion of Taylor is especially meaningful, reflecting their shared time on the field and deep bond off it.
“Each one of these guys left a mark that’s bigger than stats,” Moss said. “They meant something to the fans and to the locker room.”
As the Commanders move into a new era under Josh Harris and Dan Quinn, honoring the franchise’s greats remains vital. Moss’s list is more than just five names; it shows the rich history this franchise has as they continue to build with the next generation.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
