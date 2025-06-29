Commanders’ Jayden Daniels continues to draw comparisons to Bo Nix
We are the gray area of the offseason. Teams have completed free agency, the NFL Draft, and minicamps, and training camp is on the horizon.
The Washington Commanders are hopeful to make a similar run to the one they had last season under the direction of second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
It might be a tall task, but they have what it takes to once again be a contending team in the NFL. One of the other up-and-coming teams in the NFL is the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos weren't expected to have much success to begin last season, but, like the Commanders, they overperformed under their rookie quarterback, Bo Nix.
Nix and Daniels have a history as both were finalists for the Heisman trophy back in 2023 before Daniels ultimately took the best player in college award home.
In a recent interview on NFL Network's The Insiders, Nix's offensive lineman, Garett Bolles, gushed over Nix while mentioning him along with Daniels as two of the best young quarterbacks in the league.
"I'm so grateful I get to protect him and being his blindside protector, giving him all the time in the world. He's a freak of nature. You look at the numbers that he put up last year, between him and [Jayden] Daniels, those were the two young quarterbacks in the league that's gonna be very successful, and I have one of them behind me."
Daniels went on to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year last season; however, Nix, in his own right, exceeded expectations in his first season, leading his team to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.
The two QBs have been tied together for quite some time now, despite playing on different teams. The trajectory of their careers is on the uprise, and it wouldn't be a surprise if we eventually see the two matching up against one another for the rights to a Lombardi Trophy.
