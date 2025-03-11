Jayden Daniels gives four-word reaction to massive Commanders blockbuster trade
The Washington Commanders are making an effort to help protect quarterback Jayden Daniels this offseason.
That was apparent when the team traded for Houston Texans Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who was acquired in a deal for four draft picks, including a third-round selection this year and a 2026 second-rounder.
Daniels appeared grateful for the trade, taking to social media to welcome Tunsil to the Commanders.
Daniels gets some protection
With Daniels entering his second season, the Commanders are very much aware that they have the future of their franchise on their hands, so they need to do everything in their power to protect him.
Trading for Tunsil, one of the league's top offensive tackles since he was chosen in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, ensures that the Commanders front office is doing everything in its power to ensure that Daniels can stay healthy for the long haul.
