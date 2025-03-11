Cowboys star has NSFW reaction to Commanders blockbuster trade
The Washington Commanders stunned the NFL on the first day of the league's legal tampering period by acquiring Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade with the Houston Texans.
The trade sent shockwaves through the NFL, including with the other team in the Lone Star State, the Dallas Cowboys.
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who is never afraid to share his opinion, was quick to respond to the trade.
Parsons and the Cowboys play Tunsil's Commanders twice per season, so the linebacker's job may have just gotten a little harder against Washington.
The Commanders didn't get Tunsil for cheap. It cost them four draft picks, including a third-round pick this year and a second-rounder in 2026 to bring the five-time Pro Bowler to the nation's capital.
The move is expected to help second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels stay upright as the Commanders look to get back to the NFC Championship, and potentially beyond, next season.
